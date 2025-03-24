Peyton Watson News: Trending up for Denver

Watson had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 21 minutes during Sunday's 116-111 win over the Rockets.

Watson is trending in the right direction for Denver and is worth a look as a pickup up in deeper fantasy leagues. Outside of a poor free throw percentage lately, Watson has been solid over his last four games. In that span, he produced averages of 11.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.3 three-pointers on 51.4 percent shooting from the field in 27.1 minutes. His minutes will likely remain healthy with Nikola Jokic (ankle) still sidelined.