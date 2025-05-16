Precious Achiuwa News: Available to play Friday

Achiuwa (ankle) is available for Game 6 against the Knicks on Friday.

Achiuwa was initially listed as questionable for Friday's game due to a sprained right ankle, but the big man will end up being available. That said, he's not expected to see a lot of minutes since he's essentially a depth piece in the frontcourt. Achiuwa is averaging a mere 3.8 minutes per game in the series.