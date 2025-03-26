Quincy Olivari News: Game-high 33 points in G League

Olivari tallied 33 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, eight rebounds and one steal over 33 minutes Tuesday during the G League South Bay Lakers' 134-130 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Tuesday was the second time in three G League games that Olivari scored at least 30 points. He's taken on a larger scoring role as of late, and across his last five G League outings he has averaged 20.60 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.0 steals over 33.3 minutes per game, though he's shooting just 36.7 percent from the field over that span.