Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Back to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Post will come off the bench for Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Post didn't provide much offensively in an opportunity to start during Saturday's Game 3, finishing with two points on 1-for-7 from the field in 27 minutes. Jimmy Butler will return to the starting lineup after missing time with a pelvic contusion, nudging Post back to a bench role.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now