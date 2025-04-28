Quinten Post News: Back to bench

Post will come off the bench for Monday's Game 4 against the Rockets, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Post didn't provide much offensively in an opportunity to start during Saturday's Game 3, finishing with two points on 1-for-7 from the field in 27 minutes. Jimmy Butler will return to the starting lineup after missing time with a pelvic contusion, nudging Post back to a bench role.