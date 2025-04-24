Quinten Post News: Drains four threes in Game 2

Post totaled 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to the Rockets in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

After failing to score a point in 12 minutes during a Game 1 win for the Warriors, Post was a lot more involved in the offense Wednesday. His increased usage was likely the result of Jimmy Butler (pelvis) being unable to finish the game, and if Butler isn't fully fit for Game 3 on Saturday, Post could have some DFS appeal as a bargain option.