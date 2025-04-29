Quinten Post News: Scores 13 off bench

Post recorded 13 points (4-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Monday's 109-106 win over the Rockets in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Post moved back to the second unit due to Jimmy Butler returning to action, but the former made the most of his minutes. Look for him to be the first big man off the bench moving forward, with coach Steve Kerr clearly putting a lot of trust in him.