Quinten Post headshot

Quinten Post News: Starting in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2025

Post is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Game 2 against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The Warriors will elect to roll with a larger starting five in the absence of Stephen Curry (hamstring), moving Draymond Green to power forward and Jimmy Butler to small forward. Post will presumably be much more involved Thursday after a quiet performance in Game 1, logging one rebound in six minutes of action.

Quinten Post
Golden State Warriors
