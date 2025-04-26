Quinten Post News: Starting in Game 3
Post is in the Warriors' starting lineup against the Rockets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs Saturday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Post played a bigger role for the Warriors in Game 2 on Wednesday compared to Game 1, finishing with 12 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal over 25 minutes. The rookie second-rounder will start in the frontcourt alongside Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga, and Post should give the Warriors more interior presence on the glass against Alperen Sengun and Steven Adams.
