Reed Sheppard News: Plays one minute in win
Sheppard supplied zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in one minute during Friday's 115-107 victory over the Warriors in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Sheppard is one of many notable players on Ime Udoka's squad who have rarely played in this first-round series. The rookie guard has played in only three games, averaging 3.3 minutes per contest. It's unlikely he'll see significant minutes in Game 7.
