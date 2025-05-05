Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rob Dillingham headshot

Rob Dillingham Injury: Not playing Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 3:35pm

Dillingham (ankle) has been ruled out for Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Warriors on Tuesday.

Dillingham missed the Timberwolves' first-round victory over the Lakers due to a right ankle sprain. He'll continue to be sidelined for the start of the second round, but he saw his playing time diminish since the beginning of March and shouldn't impact the Timberwolves' backcourt rotation.

Rob Dillingham
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now