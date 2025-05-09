Rob Dillingham Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Dillingham (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Dillingham has missed the last eight games due to a sprained right ankle. There's a chance he'll return to the floor Saturday, giving Minnesota some added depth in the backcourt. In 49 games played during the regular season, the rookie guard averaged 4.5 points, 1.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 44.1 percent from the field.