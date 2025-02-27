Robert Woodard News: Logs six minutes in return

Woodard (abdomen) returned to the floor Wednesday for the Blue Coats, with limited time off the bench for Delaware.

Woodard logs typically 23 minutes or more per game for the Blue Coats, but that wasn't the case in his return from injury Wednesday, as the team is slowly bringing him back into the fold. He finished with five points and two steals in six minutes on the floor in the 124-121 win over the G League Rio Grande Valley Vipers.