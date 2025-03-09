Ron Harper News: Leading scorer in G League loss

Harper played 34 minutes during the G League Motor City Cruise's 121-103 loss versus South Bay and compiled 18 points (8-18 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and a steal.

Harper was the team's leading scorer during Saturday's loss and has now scored a combined 43 points in his first two games back from a thumb injury. However, he was careless with the ball at times, racking up a team-high seven turnovers. The two-way player has yet to appear in an NBA game so far this season and should continue to play exclusively in the G League.