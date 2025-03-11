Rudy Gobert Injury: Questionable to face Denver

Gobert (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Gobert made his return from a 10-game absence due to a lower back injury in Sunday's win over the Spurs, during which he posted 16 points (7-8 FG, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes. The big man will likely operate under a minutes restriction if he's able to play Wednesday. However, if Gobert is ruled out, Naz Reid and Luka Garza could receive a bump in minutes.