Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Rudy Gobert headshot

Rudy Gobert Injury: Won't suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 5:13pm

Gobert (back) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Thunder, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Gobert will miss his first contest of the season while he deals with lower back spasms. His next chance to play will come Feb. 21 against the Rockets. With the big man set to join Julius Randle (thigh) on the shelf, Luka Garza and Joe Ingles could see a bump in minutes Thursday.

Rudy Gobert
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now