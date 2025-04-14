Rudy Gobert News: Explosive total against former team

Gobert recorded 19 points (8-16 FG, 3-5 FT), 18 rebounds, four blocks and one steal over 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-105 win over the Jazz.

The short-handed Jazz interior was no match for Gobert, who logged 38 minutes and held court in the paint for the duration of the game. The Timberwolves played their way out of the play-in tournament and will now face the Lakers. a scenario that should favor Gobert heavily. The Lakers' front line has been in flux since Anthony Davis' departure and is arguably the team's softest spot. Gobert finishes the regular season with averages of 12.0 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.4 blocked shots over 72 games.