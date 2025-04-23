Rudy Gobert News: Muted performance in loss

Gobert ended with six points (2-5 FG, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 94-85 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gobert hasn't made much of an impact on either side of the floor during this series. The four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year continues to be targeted, with Luka Doncic taking advantage of the mismatch, which has made the veteran center a non-factor for Minnesota.