Rudy Gobert News: Pulls down 10 rebounds

Gobert ended Sunday's 116-113 win over the Lakers in Game 4 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with five points (1-6 FG, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes.

Although he couldn't get anything to fall offensively, this was one of Gobert's best games of the postseason, which isn't saying much. With the Lakers using a lot of small-ball lineups, Gobert continues to be played off the floor. Through four games, Gobert is shooting 30.8 percent from the field with 3.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 0.5 blocks and 1.3 steals in 26.3 minutes per game.