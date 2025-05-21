Rudy Gobert News: Struggles in Game 1 loss

Gobert provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 114-88 loss to the Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Gobert was non-existent in the loss, a worrying sign given the favorable matchup. After picking up two early fouls, Gobert was never able to find his footing, providing very little resistance. Despite what has been a successful postseason for the Timberwolves, Gobert has been largely underwhelming, at least from a production standpoint. Through 11 games, he has scored double-digits only twice, while averaging just 1.3 blocks per game.