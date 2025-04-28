Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Iffy for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 3:37pm

Westbrook (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers.

The veteran guard continues to nurse left foot inflammation, which leaves his status uncertain for Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's Game 4 against Los Angeles. The Nuggets would lean heavily on Christian Braun if Westbrook needs to miss another contest, and Peyton Watson would pick up a few extra minutes off the bench in this case.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now