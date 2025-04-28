Russell Westbrook Injury: Iffy for Tuesday
Westbrook (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Clippers.
The veteran guard continues to nurse left foot inflammation, which leaves his status uncertain for Tuesday after sitting out Saturday's Game 4 against Los Angeles. The Nuggets would lean heavily on Christian Braun if Westbrook needs to miss another contest, and Peyton Watson would pick up a few extra minutes off the bench in this case.
