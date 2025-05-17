Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook Injury: Likely to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Westbrook is probable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Thunder due to a right hand sprain.

Westbrook was limited to 17 minutes off the bench in the Game 6 victory on Thursday. Still, even if the veteran floor general landed on the injury report, the probable tag suggests he should be able to suit up. The Nuggets need him to be at his best Sunday, especially if Aaron Gordon (hamstring) ends up being ruled out.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
