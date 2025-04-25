Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 2:42pm

Westbrook (foot) is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Westbrook didn't play in the second half of Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Clippers due to left foot inflammation and is in jeopardy of missing Game 4. If the veteran guard is sidelined Saturday, Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther are candidates for a bump in minutes.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
