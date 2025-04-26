Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Westbrook (foot) is out for Saturday's Game 4 against the Clippers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Westbrook didn't play in the second half of Thursday's Game 3 loss to the Clippers due to left foot inflammation, and the veteran guard will end up missing Saturday's contest. His next chance to play will come Tuesday in Game 5, and the likes of Jalen Pickett and Julian Strawther could see expanded roles off the bench with Westbrook out.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
