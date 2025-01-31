Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook Injury: Won't return Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 31, 2025

Westbrook has been ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the 76ers with left hamstring tightness, Katy Winge of Altitude Sports reports.

After logging 25 minutes on the floor for the Nuggets during Friday's game against the 76ers, Westbrook headed to the locker room with left hamstring tightness and will not return. The veteran guard finished with four points, seven assists and two steals against Philadelphia.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
