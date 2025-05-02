Fantasy Basketball
Russell Westbrook headshot

Russell Westbrook News: Double-doubles in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Westbrook closed Thursday's 111-105 loss to the Clippers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes.

Westbrook recorded his first double-double since April 2, albeit in a losing effort. The veteran guard also led the Nuggets in rebounds while pacing the second unit in scoring. Westbrook has made two appearances since his one-game absence due to left foot inflammation. He has amassed 35 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists across 60 minutes during that two-game span.

Russell Westbrook
Denver Nuggets
