Russell Westbrook News: Getting green light for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Westbrook (hand) is available for Sunday's Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Thunder.

As expected, Westbrook has been upgraded from probable to available. After playing at least 20 minutes in eight straight playoff contests, Westbrook saw only 17 in Denver's comeback win in Game 6. Aaron Gordon (hamstring) will also suit up for Game 7 but is dealing with a severe injury, so if he's not 100 percent and faces restrictions, Westbrook would be a candidate for increased usage.

