Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook News: Held in check

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Westbrook ended with four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to Oklahoma City in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

After starting off this series with a couple strong games, Westbrook has struggled mightily in three straight outings. He hit a combined 6-of-27 from the field in that span, averaging 6.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 three-pointers. He continues to comfortably lead all reserves in minutes played, however.

