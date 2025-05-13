Russell Westbrook News: Lackluster outing in Game 5 defeat

Westbrook produced four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 20 minutes during Tuesday's 112-105 loss to the Thunder in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Westbrook posted his third consecutive contest with single-digit points in the loss, and he has shot only 22.2 percent from the field during that span. The veteran guard did lead the Nuggets' bench in scoring, though Denver's second unit combined for just 10 points Tuesday. Westbrook has averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds across 24.2 minutes per game in the Western Conference Semifinals.