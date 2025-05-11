Russell Westbrook News: Struggles in loss
Westbrook posted six points (2-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
Westbrook couldn't get going offensively in Sunday's game, as he hit only two of his 12 field-goal attempts and fouled out in the fourth quarter. The one-time NBA MVP failed to crack double digits in the scoring department for the third time during these NBA playoffs.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now