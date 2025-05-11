Russell Westbrook News: Struggles in loss

Westbrook posted six points (2-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 27 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 92-87 loss to the Thunder in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Westbrook couldn't get going offensively in Sunday's game, as he hit only two of his 12 field-goal attempts and fouled out in the fourth quarter. The one-time NBA MVP failed to crack double digits in the scoring department for the third time during these NBA playoffs.