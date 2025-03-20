Russell Westbrook News: Struggles with shot in loss

Westbrook closed Wednesday's 120-108 loss to the Lakers with 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

The depleted Nuggets desperately needed production from Westbrook with Jamal Murray (ankle) and Nikola Jokic (elbow) out, but he was unable to rise to the occasion. While Westbrook logged nine assists, his scoring regressed significantly. Even a standout game from the veteran might not have mattered, as the Lakers blew the Nuggets out in the first quarter and never looked back. Looking into the future, Westbrook could be the odd man out of the lineup once the team returns to full health, as Aaron Gordon's recent success will place him alongside Jokic. The combo of Murray, Christian Braun, Michael Porter, Gordon and Jokic would put Westbrook back into cleanup duty, although he'll still see plenty of minutes if the Nuggets take a cautious approach with the injured playmakers.