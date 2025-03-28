Ryan Rollins News: Back in starting lineup

Rollins is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks.

The Bucks will change their starting lineup, and Rollins will return to his regular role in the backcourt in place of Kevin Porter, who got the start in the 127-117 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. Rollins is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his previous 11 starts this season.