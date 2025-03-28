Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ryan Rollins headshot

Ryan Rollins News: Back in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 4:42pm

Rollins is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Knicks.

The Bucks will change their starting lineup, and Rollins will return to his regular role in the backcourt in place of Kevin Porter, who got the start in the 127-117 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday. Rollins is averaging 9.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game in his previous 11 starts this season.

Ryan Rollins
Milwaukee Bucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now