Ryan Rollins News: Scores season-high 20 points

Rollins had 20 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 34 minutes during Friday's 116-107 loss to the Knicks.

Rollins returned to the starting lineup Friday and delivered an impressive outing, notching a new season-high mark in scoring and also posting decent numbers in the rebounds and assists categories. Don't expect Rollins to hover around the 20-point mark on a regular basis, but he should have an uptick in his upside as long as he remains in a starting role. He's scored in double digits in three of his last five outings, averaging 11.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over that stretch.