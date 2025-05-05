Sam Hauser Injury: Doesn't return Monday

Hauser (ankle) didn't return during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to the Knicks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. He posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) across four minutes.

Hauser sustained a sprained right ankle after an awkward landing in the third quarter and was deemed questionable to return. The ankle injury will be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's Game 2 in Boston, though his potential absence shouldn't cause any major waves in the club's rotation. If Hauser is sidelined Wednesday, Al Horford and Payton Pritchard are candidates for a slight bump in minutes.