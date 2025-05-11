Sam Hauser Injury: Iffy for Monday
Hauser (ankle) is questionable for Monday's Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Hauser is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest after sustaining a sprained right ankle in Game 1 of the second round. Head coach Joe Mazzulla relayed Sunday that the sharpshooter, who was listed as doubtful ahead of Games 1 and 2, is progressing in his recovery and remains day-to-day, per Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site. However, Hauser's potential absence shouldn't cause major waves in the club's rotation.
