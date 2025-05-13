Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 2:12pm

Hauser (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes reports.

Hauser exited Game 1 against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain and subsequently missed the next three games. With the team facing elimination and superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out, a productive return from the 27-year-old would be significant for the Celtics. Hauser is averaging just 2.7 points in 12.8 minutes per game in six appearances this postseason.

Sam Hauser
Boston Celtics
