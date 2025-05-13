Sam Hauser Injury: Probable for Wednesday
Hauser (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes reports.
Hauser exited Game 1 against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain and subsequently missed the next three games. With the team facing elimination and superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out, a productive return from the 27-year-old would be significant for the Celtics. Hauser is averaging just 2.7 points in 12.8 minutes per game in six appearances this postseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now