Sam Hauser Injury: Probable for Wednesday

Hauser (ankle) is listed as probable for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Knicks, Bobby Krivitsky of Forbes reports.

Hauser exited Game 1 against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain and subsequently missed the next three games. With the team facing elimination and superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles) out, a productive return from the 27-year-old would be significant for the Celtics. Hauser is averaging just 2.7 points in 12.8 minutes per game in six appearances this postseason.