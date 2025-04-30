Fantasy Basketball
Sam Hauser headshot

Sam Hauser News: Notches 10 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Hauser amassed 10 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt) and two rebounds in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-89 victory over the Magic in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Hauser played a minimal role in Boston's previous four games, but saw extended run Tuesday due to the lopsided score and some foul trouble for Kristaps Porzingis. Overall, Hauser averaged 14.8 minutes per game in this series, and he's likely to see a similar workload going forward.

