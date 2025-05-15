Sam Hauser News: Sees 15 minutes in Game 5

Hauser finished Wednesday's 127-102 victory over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and two assists over 15 minutes.

Hauser returned from a three-game absence due to a right ankle sprain and saw a limited workload Wednesday. But with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined and Kristaps Porzingis struggling with an ongoing illness, there is a path for Hauser to earn more minutes going forward.