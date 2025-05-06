Fantasy Basketball
Sam Merrill headshot

Sam Merrill News: Sliding back to bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2025

Merrill won't start in Tuesday's Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Pacers, Serena Winters of FanDuel Sports Network Ohio reports.

Ty Jerome will receive the starting nod due to Darius Garland (toe) being sidelined, pushing Merrill to the bench. The 28-year-old shooting guard has made five appearances during the playoffs (three starts), averaging 5.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists across 19.8 minutes per game.

