Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Erupts for 34 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Mamukelashvili notched 34 points (13-14 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Knicks.

Mamukelashvili easily set a new career-high mark with 34 points, doing all his damage in 19 minutes. Despite not playing in the third quarter, Mamukelashvili went bonkers in the final frame for 21 of his points. With Bismack Biyombo limited to just 10 minutes Wednesday, Mamukelashvili is going to be a popular pickup following this eruption.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
San Antonio Spurs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now