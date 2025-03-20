Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Erupts for 34 points

Mamukelashvili notched 34 points (13-14 FG, 7-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 19 minutes during Wednesday's 120-105 win over the Knicks.

Mamukelashvili easily set a new career-high mark with 34 points, doing all his damage in 19 minutes. Despite not playing in the third quarter, Mamukelashvili went bonkers in the final frame for 21 of his points. With Bismack Biyombo limited to just 10 minutes Wednesday, Mamukelashvili is going to be a popular pickup following this eruption.