Sandro Mamukelashvili headshot

Sandro Mamukelashvili News: Fails to score in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Mamukelashvili closed with zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one rebound in five minutes during Wednesday's 126-116 win over the Mavericks.

Mamukelashvili once again saw limited minutes off the bench, despite the fact the Spurs are shorthanded when it comes to center options. In 12 games over the past month, Mamukelashvili is averaging a modest 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in just 9.2 minutes per game. While there is a chance he steps into a larger role at some point before the end of the season, we have clearly not arrived at that point just yet.

Sandro Mamukelashvili
San Antonio Spurs
