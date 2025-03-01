Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Santi Aldama headshot

Santi Aldama News: Promoted to starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Aldama is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

The Grizzlies are tweaking their frontcourt for this matchup and Aldama will get the nod at power forward, meaning Jaren Jackson will start at center and Zach Edey will run with the second unit. Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in his previous 11 starts.

Santi Aldama
Memphis Grizzlies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now