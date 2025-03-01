Santi Aldama News: Promoted to starting role

Aldama is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

The Grizzlies are tweaking their frontcourt for this matchup and Aldama will get the nod at power forward, meaning Jaren Jackson will start at center and Zach Edey will run with the second unit. Aldama is averaging 12.4 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.7 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks in his previous 11 starts.