Santi Aldama News: Promoted to starting role

Aldama is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Clippers, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

The Grizzlies will tweak their lineup for this matchup and will slot Aldama at power forward to match him up with Kawhi Leonard. Aldama has been productive in a starting role this season, averaging 12.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and a combined 1.3 steals-plus-blocks per game in his previous 13 starts.