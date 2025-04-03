Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Seth Lundy headshot

Seth Lundy Injury: Remains off report, may not play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2025 at 6:15pm

Lundy (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Dallas.

Lundy was removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's win over New Orleans, though he didn't suit up. The 25-year-old has yet to play for the Clippers or their G League affiliate since signing a two-year, two-way deal March 1. Lundy sprained his surgically repaired left ankle while playing for the Hawks in an Oct. 14 preseason outing, and he won't necessarily play Friday, despite technically being off the Clippers' injury report.

Seth Lundy
Los Angeles Clippers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now