Seth Lundy Injury: Remains off report, may not play

Lundy (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against Dallas.

Lundy was removed from the injury report ahead of Wednesday's win over New Orleans, though he didn't suit up. The 25-year-old has yet to play for the Clippers or their G League affiliate since signing a two-year, two-way deal March 1. Lundy sprained his surgically repaired left ankle while playing for the Hawks in an Oct. 14 preseason outing, and he won't necessarily play Friday, despite technically being off the Clippers' injury report.