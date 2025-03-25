Seth Maxwell News: Quiet in move back to first unit

Maxwell tallied eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Monday's 122-118 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

It was Maxwell's first start since March 5, but the move to the first unit didn't translate to a noticeable increase in productivity. The 26-year-old big man is now averaging 7.3 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 24.3 minutes while shooting 60.4 percent from the field over 16 games as a starter during the G League regular season.