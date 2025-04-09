Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Injury: Ruled out for Wednesday
Gilgeous-Alexander (shin) will not play Wednesday against the Suns.
Gilgeous-Alexander logged 42 points (14-26 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 9-11 FT), six rebounds, six assists and one block in 37 minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 win over the Lakers, and now he'll be held out for injury maintenance on the second leg of this back-to-back set. That shouldn't come as any surprise, however, as the Thunder locked up the No. 1 seed a while ago. Alex Caruso, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could be asked to soak up the backcourt minutes in his absence.
