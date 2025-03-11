Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops 25 in Monday's loss

Gilgeous-Alexander provided 25 points (8-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal in 36 minutes during Monday's 140-127 loss to Denver.

In a battle of MVP candidates, Gilgeous-Alexander couldn't keep pace with Nikola Jokic, who erupted for a game-high 35 points and 18 rebounds. Monday was SGA's worst scoring performance since Feb. 21. However, he's delivered at least 25 points in nine straight appearances, averaging 35.8 points, 6.8 assists, 5.4 boards, 2.9 threes, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks over that span while shooting 54.5 percent from the floor and 45.6 percent from beyond the arc.