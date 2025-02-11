Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Drops game-high 31 in blowout win

Gilgeous-Alexander logged 31 points (10-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), one rebound, two assists, one block and three steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 137-101 win over New Orleans.

Gilgeous-Alexander continues to make a strong case for NBA MVP this season, as he's coming off another strong performance, scoring a game-high 31 points in Monday's win against New Orleans. The superstar guard has scored 31 or more points for the Thunder in eight of the last 10 games, averaging 37.3 points during that span while shooting 51.2 percent from the field and 37.3 percent from beyond the arc.