Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Game-high 27 points in Game 2

Gilgeous-Alexander registered 27 points (10-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and two steals over 38 minutes in Tuesday's 118-99 victory over the Grizzlies in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished Tuesday's contest as the game's leading scorer, though he wasn't the most efficient from the field for a second straight game. Over the first two games of the series, Gilgeous-Alexander has connected on just 33.3 percent of his field-goal attempts and has gone 4-for-17 from beyond the arc. Gilgeous-Alexander's shooting hasn't been much of an issue as the Thunder have taken a 2-0 series lead in convincing fashion, and he'll look to have a better shooting performance in Game 3 at Memphis.