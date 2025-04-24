Fantasy Basketball
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Leads all scorers in comeback win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points (10-26 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT), four rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 40 minutes during Thursday's 114-108 win over Memphis in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Despite a slow start, Gilgeous-Alexander once again helped propel the Thunder to victory, this time coming from 29 points behind during the second quarter. It was the second-largest playoff comeback since 1997, with Gilgeous-Alexander again flaunting his MVP credentials. Oklahoma City will look to wrap things up when the two teams meet again in Memphis on Saturday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
