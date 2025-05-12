Shai Gilgeous-Alexander News: Leads OKC with 25 points

Gilgeous-Alexander chipped in 25 points (8-19 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 9-12 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals over 38 minutes during Sunday's 92-87 victory over the Nuggets in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Despite leading the Thunder in scoring, Gilgeous-Alexander had another tough night shooting the ball. Throughout the series, Gilgeous-Alexander has hit 47.5 percent from the field and a mere 21.1 percent from beyond the arc, so he's certainly due for some positive regression with his perimeter shooting. With the series tied 2-2, the Thunder will head back to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Tuesday.